My sweet son, Eli Taylor Mitchell, became an angel on April 26, 2022 at the age of 13. He was riding his bike (helmet on, obeying all traffic rules...that's the kind of kid he is) home from the neighborhood grocery store where he bought some of his favorite treats (KitKats and Hostess Chocolate Donettes) with his brand new debit card that I picked up from the credit union earlier that day. He was hit and killed by a drunk driver at about 6:00 pm as he was headed home with his treats. The driver had just left the bar one minute earlier and had been there drinking since about 12:00 noon. Since Eli's passing, we (his little family of three...Me-Mom, Jeremy-Dad and Emma - his only sister) have been doing everything we can to Live Like Eli.
Eli is one of a kind. He is independent, funny, witty, kind, self-reliant, inclusive, hardworking, resourceful...the list could go on and on. Wanting to Live Like Eli, I decided to incorporate my love of watercolor, my love of Eli and my desire to do good in Eli's name and this Live Like Eli shop was born. The money earned from this shop will be used to do good in Eli's name. I would love to help others and spread Eli's love and goodness in this world. You can help by purchasing from
I have heard others say that when they lose someone they love, the one they have lost will visit them in unique ways...a ray of sunshine, a hummingbird, a cool breeze. Well, Eli visits us as a ladybug. Isn't that funny...Eli the ladybug. I really kind of love it. Eli is definitely his own kind of human. Seems just right that he would choose a ladybug. Anyway, I could share story after story of Eli's ladybug visits to us...landing on the inside of my sunglasses and just hanging there with me forever, hitching a ride on my pointer finger before we headed on a camping trip, hanging out on a statue of God at the Luminaria festival (outside when it was below freezing in Utah in November), as a handstamp at the festival of trees where Eli's Harry Potter Tree was on display the holiday after Eli passed away...there are so many more I could share. In honor of Eli, see if you can find a tiny ladybug in each of these Live Like Eli products. He's always there.
The money earned from this shop will be used to do good in Eli's name. I would love to spread Eli's love and goodness in this world. You can help by purchasing from Live Like Eli. Thank You - Lisa Mitchell
